Suspect vehicle crashes into Liberty home during police chase, injures 1

Courtesy Liberty Police Department
Posted at 1:59 PM, Oct 23, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect vehicle crashed into a home during a police chase, seriously injuring one person Sunday night in Liberty, Missouri.

Around 10:55 p.m., Sugar Creek police officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit. Officers informed Liberty police that the chase was entering Liberty's city limits.

Soon after, Liberty police learned the suspect vehicle crashed into a house in the 100 block of South Leonard Street, according to the Liberty Police Department.

One person in the home suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled on foot and was located by Liberty police officers.

As of Monday afternoon, the suspect remains in custody, and investigation of the incident is ongoing.

