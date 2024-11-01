Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspected impaired driver killed, police officer injured in crash Friday morning at I-70 and U.S. 40 Highway

I-70 & U.S. 40 crash
Steve Silvestri / KSHB
I-70 &amp; U.S. 40 crash
I-70 & U.S. 40 crash
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected impaired driver was killed and an Independence police officer injured in a Friday morning crash.

Shortly before 5 a.m,. Independence police were alerted to a possible impaired driver heading southbound on Interstate 470 at westbound Interstate 70.

An officer tried to stop the white sedan, but it drove off and the officer initiated a pursuit.

The suspect drove onto the exit ramp to U.S. 40 Highway, but made a U-turn on the ramp.

The officer stopped pursuing the sedan.

The suspect drove the wrong way up the exit ramp and collided with a second police officer who just arrived at the scene.

The suspect impaired driver died at the scene.

The police officer suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone