Suspected impaired driver killed, police officer injured in crash Friday morning at I-70 and U.S. 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected impaired driver was killed and an Independence police officer injured in a Friday morning crash.

Shortly before 5 a.m,. Independence police were alerted to a possible impaired driver heading southbound on Interstate 470 at westbound Interstate 70.

An officer tried to stop the white sedan, but it drove off and the officer initiated a pursuit.

The suspect drove onto the exit ramp to U.S. 40 Highway, but made a U-turn on the ramp.

The officer stopped pursuing the sedan.

The suspect drove the wrong way up the exit ramp and collided with a second police officer who just arrived at the scene.

The suspect impaired driver died at the scene.

The police officer suffered serious injuries.

