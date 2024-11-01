Suspected impaired driver killed, police officer injured in crash Friday morning at I-70 and U.S. 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected impaired driver was killed and an Independence police officer injured in a Friday morning crash.
Shortly before 5 a.m,. Independence police were alerted to a possible impaired driver heading southbound on Interstate 470 at westbound Interstate 70.
An officer tried to stop the white sedan, but it drove off and the officer initiated a pursuit.
The suspect drove onto the exit ramp to U.S. 40 Highway, but made a U-turn on the ramp.
The officer stopped pursuing the sedan.
The suspect drove the wrong way up the exit ramp and collided with a second police officer who just arrived at the scene.
The suspect impaired driver died at the scene.
The police officer suffered serious injuries.
