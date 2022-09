KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near East Truman Road and South Franklin Drive.

Originally dispatched on a medical call around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, officers located a deceased man under the Truman Road railroad bridge.

The 24-year-old’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Independence police ask anyone with information to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—