Suspicious package investigation snarls Union Station traffic

Cloudy
HI: 58°
LO: 39°
Traffic is backed up around Union Station due to a suspicious package investigation. Photo by Cat Reid/KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A suspicious package investigation midday Monday has several streets blocked off around Union Station.
41 Action News reporter Cat Reid reports southbound traffic on Main street is blocked at E. 27th Street.
The Kansas City Streetcar is also delayed due to the tracks near Union Station.
Quick look at the scene outside @UnionStationKC, where a suspicious package was reported around 11:45 am @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/6fGgE4kfIs— Cat Reid (@catreidtv) March 26, 2018
Quick look at the scene outside @UnionStationKC, where a suspicious package was reported around 11:45 am @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/6fGgE4kfIs