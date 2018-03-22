Suspicious package on Plaza turns out to be energy drinks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On any given year, the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit receives 100 to 120 bomb calls.

“That could be from a suspicious package, to a real bomb, fireworks, it just ranges from different situations,” KCPD Det. Bryan Jobe said. “Probably 70-80 percent of our calls are just suspicious packages , just like yesterday.”

On Thursday, Jobe says the suspicious package from Wednesday turned out to be two Monster Energy drinks.

Although just energy drinks, every call is taken seriously, especially after the five bombings in Texas.

“I'm sure the folks in Austin didn't think that was happening,” Jobe said. “It's a nice town so it can happen anywhere. It can happen to anybody.”

Jobe says the department has several different tools and techniques when they go out to a scene similar to Wednesday.

“Robots, x-rays , we use hazardous material, identification machines, we have all kinds of techniques and procedures that we use to render those items safe.”

Bomb suits are also worn if space is too small for a robot.

“The suit offers protection when we're approaching and digressing from it,” Jobe said. “It is [fragment] resistant, thermal fire and pressurization.”

KCPD Bomb Squad says if you see a package that doesn’t look properly wrapped, leaking, or handwritten, to call police.

“What's going on in the world today and just most recently today, people are a little more aware of what's going on,” Jobe said. “We do encourage people to call if they see something that doesn't look right.”