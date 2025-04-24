Sustainability efforts in Johnson County are paying off for the environment and budget

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

As Earth Week continues, Johnson County is proving that going green doesn’t have to cost green.

Since 2015, the county has invested $1.7 million in energy-saving upgrades to its buildings. Tony Barron from Johnson County Facilities Management says the result has been more than $3 million in energy cost savings—money that would have otherwise come from taxpayers.

“That is money that's going back into the pockets of taxpayers,” said Barron, director of Johnson County Facilities Management. “For us to be responsible in that way is very important to us. So we'll continue to invest upfront so we can continue to allocate those dollars back into the government budget.”

The county’s commitment to sustainability has shaped existing buildings and new construction. Older facilities have been retrofitted with energy-efficient systems, while new developments are being designed with sustainability in mind from the ground up.

One example is the new Health Services Building under construction in Olathe. The building will feature solar panels, a native landscape covering four acres, and a reclaimed water system for restroom use.

“That means less water use, and it also just means a better environment for people to enjoy from a well-being standpoint,” said Barron.

Barron says Johnson County’s approach is part of a larger strategy to make buildings functional, efficient, and future-ready.

“I think sustainability today is just a word that captures all the great things we’ve been doing,” said Barron. “Looking forward, we have energy and carbon management we’re looking at. We want to manage water better and explore waste management. Less waste in the buildings means less trash in the landfill.”

These efforts align with the 2021 Kansas City Climate Action Plan, which set the goal of reaching net-zero pollution by 2050.