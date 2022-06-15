SWAGG, INC helping to ease transition for formerly incarcerated people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Na'im Al-Amin first learned what handcuffs felt like at the age of eight. He spent the next 30 years in and out of prison.

"That's why I use the language of returning citizen," he said. "That's something that I've been most of my life; going to prison, getting out and returning."

Each time he got out, he says he felt lost and in need of guidance.

"No one's done that for me before I was released from prison, and I found that always as a major contributor to me going back," he said. "I wanted to solve that through a nonprofit."

That's why he founded SWAGG, INC , which stands for "Serve Witness And Give Guidance, Inspiration Never Ceases."

The group works to train and mentor incarcerated people before they're released from prison. The goal is to ease the transition and lower the chances of that person ending up back behind bars.

"It's a win for everyone in the community when you have people that have been disenfranchised, now come back as stakeholders in the forms of qualified employees, business leaders and also community leaders," Al-Amin said.

SWAGG, INC is one of five beneficiaries of Give Black KC 2022, a week-long fundraiser aimed at supporting Black-led organizations in Kansas City.

Al-Amin is working to expand the group's reach, and he says the funding from Give Black KC will be a huge help. He says he will use the money to open a transitional housing and resource center and hire a pre-entry coordinator.

"It can change our community," he said.

To donate to Give Black KC, text GiveBlack22 to 41444 or visit the Give Black KC website .

—