Sweet victory | Betty Rae's creates playoff 'Chiefscake' ice cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You scream, I scream, we all scream for Betty Rae’s playoff ice cream.

Released following the Chiefs’ Divisional victory over the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City ice cream staple Betty Rae’s is serving up AFC Championship scoops.

AFC Divisional report | Chiefs outlast Bills, reach 6th straight AFC title game

"Chiefscake" features a cream cheese base with yellow cake and red, yellow and white sprinkles.

The cream cheese ice cream was picked as its coach Andy Reid’s favorite flavor, per Betty Rae’s.

Betty Rae's Ice Cream

The limited edition treat is available at all Betty Rae’s locations (Waldo, Olathe and River Market).

At Cosentino Price Chopper locations and via Shatto Home Delivery, the flavor (Playoffs Golden Confetti Cake) can be purchased as a pint.

KC travels to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at 2 p.m. Sunday.

—