KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Swope Mobile serves as a mobile medical clinic, offering healthcare to those experiencing homelessness and who may not have transportation to get the medical attention they need.

The mobile clinic goes out three days a week.

With the cold temperatures, nurse practitioners said they've seen many patients come in with frostbite. They expect to be fairly busy as the temperatures get colder.

If you'd like to learn more information, click here.

---

Rae Daniel is a reporter. See her full report at 4 p.m. and check back for updates.