Swope Park to receive $4.2 Million federal dollars for improvements

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri is set to receive $4.2 million for improvements as part of a larger federal investment for Community-led local park projects across the country.

The funding is designed to improve equitable access to the outdoors in economically underserved communities.

The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program will go toward projects in 10 local parks in Arizona, California, Iowa, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.

Wednesday's announcement brings the total nationwide grant funding in 2024 to nearly $127 million. The Department previously announced a $21.9 million investment in March, and $58.3 million in November 2023.

The Swope Park project substantially renovates and improves the northwest area of the park, targeting approximately 215 acres of the park's total 1,805 acres.

Improvements include a neighborhood connection trail, a 10,000 square-foot destination playground, renovations to five shelters and a bandstand.

The project also adds pedestrian and bicycle safety interventions along access roads.

