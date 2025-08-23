Synergy Services opens Forest Hill Village, expanding safe housing for survivors of domestic violence

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Survivors of domestic violence in Kansas City will soon have access to more safe housing options, thanks to the opening of Synergy Services’ new Forest Hill Village Apartments.

The project, which broke ground in March 2024, transformed a former school into part of a new community designed specifically to support survivors and their families.

"This is an 18-unit complex, and it’s really designed to help survivors of domestic violence recover from the impact of the trauma," said Sara Brammer, vice president of family violence services.



Forest Hill Village features 18 apartments—including two-, three- and four-bedroom units—alongside family spaces, offices, and outdoor areas for healing. A meditation space and fruit orchards are already in place, as well as a playground.

"In Missouri, it is very difficult for domestic survivors to control their reproductive freedom. What that means for a domestic valid shelter organization is that they often come into shelter or housing with a large number of children," Brammer said.

The program allows survivors to live in the apartments for an average of two years, paying up to 30% of their income toward rent and utilities. Those payments are placed in a savings account to help residents build a “nest egg” for when they transition out of the program.

Families also have access to round-the-clock staff support, counseling, financial literacy classes, and life skills workshops.

"We want clients to have what they need to get themselves started," Brammer said.

Families will begin occupying the space as early as September.

With more than 27,000 people served annually, Synergy Services provides a broad range of programs across the Kansas City region, from emergency shelters and transitional housing to advocacy, therapy, and violence prevention education.

For more information about Synergy Services and its programs, visit their website.

