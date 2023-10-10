Synergy Services provides shelter, support for domestic violence victims in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In a heartfelt effort to combat domestic violence and provide essential support to victims, a local organization in our community has stepped up its efforts to offer shelter, resources and a glimmer of hope to those in need.

Synergy Services, nestled in Kansas City, has been working to transform the lives of domestic violence survivors for several years. Their mission is simple yet profound: to provide a safe haven and vital resources for victims fleeing abusive environments. Corky McCaffrey, community engagement coordinator, said the need is evident.

“Oh my gosh. I will tell you that when I started at Synergy 12 years ago, statistically one out of every four women would end up being a victim at some point in her life. A few years later it was one out of three," McCaffrey said. "It is now one out of every two women will be a victim at some point in her life. I can't get my mind around that; those are horrible statistics, what is going on?"

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, officers respond to approximately 5,000 domestic violence calls a year, averaging almost 14 calls a day requesting help.

The organization offers an array of services aimed at helping survivors rebuild their lives. These services include:



Emergency Shelter

Counseling and Support

Educational workshops

Resource Access

Community Outreach

As domestic violence cases continue to plague our society, the tireless efforts of organizations like Synergy Services serve as a beacon of hope for those trapped in abusive situations.

“We will often have victims who show up on our front porch wearing everything they own in the world because they have just fled a horrible, lethal situation," McCaffrey said. "So, while they are there, we are taking care of all of their needs, everything that they need to survive.”

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please reach out to Synergy Service's hotline at 816-321-7050. McCaffrey want to remind victims, that they are not alone and help is available.

“There’s a lot of healing that goes on here. Please reach out. We are very cognizant of the danger you’re in, and we will help you escape that," McCaffrey said.