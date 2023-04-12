T&L Welding Academy in Raytown sparks new opportunities for high school seniors

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A new Raytown welding academy is sparking up new opportunities for Ruskin High School students.

"I could never get through at school, so when I got here, everything was better because it's all hands on,” said Jason Montoya, senior at Ruskin High School.

Just this year alone, according to the American Welding Society, nearly 400,000 welders are needed to satisfy demand, and the partnership between Ruskin High and T&L Welding Academy is bridging the need for welders.

The program started in January and Hickman Mills School District is paying for students' gear, equipment and other tools needed to learn entry-level welding skills while earning their OSHA 10 certificate.

“Coming from inner city myself in Alabama, I know what it's like to have lack of funds, lack of people caring, lack of industries wanting to give you a chance,” said Travis Jackson, owner of T&L Welding Academy.

Travis and his wife, LaShaunda opened up their academy within the past year, becoming KC’s first black-owned welding academy and inspiring students of all backgrounds, including women, to take part in their program.

"It's like you're being heard and seen when it's coming from your community,” student Jane’t Wright said.

The program is in the works of being expanded into other schools and will be offered during the summer months

“We have a rocket here and a team that's behind these kids, that’s really going to make them shoot to the stars,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, entry-level welders earn $20 an hour starting pay and with enough experience can make six figure salaries.

To give back to the program, contact Bethany Kelly with Hickman Mills at bethany.kelly@hickmanmills.org.

