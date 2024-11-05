Watch Now
Tailgaters in high spirits despite rainy weather ahead of Chiefs-Buccaneers game

Chiefs fan braved the rain to tailgate ahead of the Chiefs-Bucs game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans spent Monday afternoon tailgating, despite the rain throughout the day.

Fans entered the gates around 2 p.m. and starting setting up the usual tailgate fixings: tents, chairs, grills, speakers and more as rain came down.

Faron Barr, Chiefs fan

"It’s fun to be able to bring out all the gear, no matter what the weather, we don’t care, we’re going to be here anyway," said Faron Barr, a Chiefs fan and season ticket holder. “We love our Chiefs.”

Barr was tailgating with fellow fan John Sink, who was generous enough to offer us some of the salmon he was grilling.

Chiefs fan John Sink was grilling salmon ahead of Monday night's game.

Fans like Barr say weather like rain or snow makes games more exciting.

Chiefs fan Ed Boring seems to think rain is long overdue.

Ed Boring, Chiefs fan

“We've needed rain so bad that we'll take the rain just for this reason,” Boring said. “This is football weather. This is the way football should be played.”

Mark and Janice Wilson, Chiefs fans

While fans don’t have control over their weather environment, Mark and Janice Wilson — who came to Kansas City from Texas — have taken control of the environment their fans come across at their tent by putting up flags.

Flags outside of Mark and Janice Wilson's tent on Monday afternoon.

“The number of people that come by and go, ‘Oh, we’re from Britain,' or 'We’re from or I’m in this, why don’t you have this?’ We started off with one or two military ones and people would come by and go, why don’t you have army, why don’t you have this,” Janice Wilson said.

Fan dedication is something that’s been consistent — rain or shine, win or lose.

These lifelong Chiefs fans were at the game Monday celebrating a friend's birthday.

“We were here when this parking lot was empty and people were handing out tickets to come to this game,” said a fan we spoke to who’s been a season ticket holder for years. “Now we’re here because we’re the best.”

