Taste of Buenos Aires hits the heartland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant week is in full swing but if you’re looking for a new eatery outside of Kansas City, head to downtown Shawnee. Buenos Aires Restaurante opened this January off Johnson Drive and is bringing authentic Argentinian flavors to Johnson County.

“The idea is to promote our culture, our food, to be something different, so people have (access to) different tastes, ” said Claudia Luna, owner of Buenos Aires Restaurant. “The idea is for people to come here for tea or coffee, taste different foods and leave here happier.”

Covering Buenos Aires Restaurant’s walls are iconic Argentinian figures like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, and art inspired by Luna’s travels, making it an international culinary experience.

Luna moved to Kansas City five years ago and is proudly serving recipes that have been passed down for generations. Her father also owned a restaurant and catering company in Argentina. Prior to the opening of her restaurant Luna was known through her catering company, Claudia Luna Catering. Her daughter is also the owner of Lulu Bakery and her pastries can be found inside Bueno’s Aires Restaurant.

Daniela Leon | KSHB Claudia Luna - Buenos Aires Restaurant

“I am Latina and am proud to be Latina and honor that in a different country and I love my culture, my country, and all Latin America,” said Luna.

Traditional Argentinian items like dulce de leche alfajores, meat and vegetarian friendly homemade empanadas, South American caffeine-rich infused herbal drinks known as Mate can all be found on Luna’s menu. In addition, the Argentina native also promises to continually change her menu and include other global dishes like paella, pastas, and more.

Along with giving, Luna’s goal is for her restaurant to become a community meeting space where guests can also take advantage of tango meet-ups, karaoke nights, and languages courses.

“That’s the idea, music, love, happiness, a place to be. This is more of a destination restaurant, it will be the place to be,” said Luna.

As Kansas City prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, so is Luna who is pushing for her restaurant to be a go to spot for international fans and a place where even Messi himself can come in and cheer on their team with these global eats.

“We pray to god that Messi says yes, it would be awesome for my kids who love him and for everyone that’s a fan of him,” exclaimed Luna.

Messi is expected to return to Kansas City next month as his team faces Sporting KC so they hope he manages to stop by their place ahead of that match and the World Cup.

