Taylor Swift to perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift will bring her 2023 "The Eras Tour" to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, July 8.

Presale registration is due by Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. CST. Those hoping to secure a ticket can register online.

Presale will begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., while the general sale will occur Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Swift announced that the tour will be a "journey through the musical eras" of her career.

Indie pop band MUNA and singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams will be opening for Swift in Kansas City.

Swift released her 10th album "Midnights" on Oct. 21.

Billboard announced Monday that the artist is the first to occupy all of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

