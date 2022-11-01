Taylor Swift to perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift will bring her 2023 "The Eras Tour" to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, July 8.

Presale registration is due by Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. CST. Those hoping to secure a ticket can register online .

Presale will begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., while the general sale will occur Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Swift announced that the tour will be a "journey through the musical eras" of her career.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Indie pop band MUNA and singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams will be opening for Swift in Kansas City.

Swift released her 10th album "Midnights" on Oct. 21.