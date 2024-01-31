Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce auction items helping fund Angel Flights in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Auction items from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are helping to pay for Angel Flights from Kansas City.

“It means the world to us,” said Brendan Sneegas, CEO and executive director for Angel Flight Central.

Angel Flights are free whether someone needs lifesaving surgery, a clinical trial, or an organ transplant.

“What we have found on the nonprofit side is that the city will wrap around us just like a championship Sunday," he said.

Sneegas said he’ll solve any problem with two runways.

“The stories we get to hear every single day are incredible," he said.

A November auction helped keep the lifesaving flights free.

“We thought, 'Wouldn’t it be cool to pair a Travis Kelce jersey with something from Taylor?'” Sneegas said.

How about a signed Taylor Swift album?

Sneegas was able to secure a signed "Midnights" album from the world's biggest pop star.

“We had a gentleman walking around with the two items," he said. "There was so much energy in the room, the back-and-forth bidding. It brought in $8,700.”

The auction raised $320,000 dollars.

Sneegas sees the impact, the enthusiasm and the power of the Chiefs and the two superstars.

“Two people who love each other that are now spreading this excitement through this great city of ours, it’s just wonderful to sit back and watch,” he said.

Thousands of people get lifesaving treatments because of the Angel Flight program.

As a result of the nonprofit's humanitarian efforts, Angel Flight is in the International Air and Space Hall of Fame.

