TC's Fully Loaded expands to brick and mortar in KCK, is growing alongside its new neighborhood

TC's Fully Loaded is moving from a food truck to a shop on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas.

The popular food truck serves an assortment of baked potatoes and toppings.

Thomas Clark, owner of TC's, said he knew it was going to be a hit when he had people from lunch coming back for dinner.

"Consistency of the customers of buying the potatoes," Clark, 31, said. "I could see like, yeah we have something here."

After some slow and brutal Kansas City winters, Clark decided he needed his own shop.

He chose the space on Southwest Boulevard because he had once had a successful pop-up there.

Clark also loved the fact that it was smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood.

"You can walk and get some food, local food, and I feel like that’s vital for any community, any neighborhood," Clark said. "It was always something I enjoyed as a consumer."

Clark mentioned other spots, like Sagebrush Cocktail Bar, that are bringing life to the area, and he's excited to be a part of that.

Clark saw a white space in the Kansas City culinary market and brought something we didn't know we needed.

Now, he's growing in his business, while helping a neighborhood grow, as well.

"It’s a learning process for me," Clark said. "It’s a good product, but the business part is continuously learning."

TC's Fully Loaded shop opens Oct. 20.

They will be open Thursday through Sundays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

But Clark advises to come early, because they tend to run out before closing.

TC's food truck will still run. Follow the Instagram to learn more.

