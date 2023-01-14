Teacher applications surge as Independence School District prepares to move to 4-day school week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence School District superintendent Dr. Dale Herl says the district's move to a four-day school week next school year is a big reason for a surge in applicants to teach in the district.

Herl talked about the increase in applicants in a tweet on Friday morning.

"From October 1 - January 9 of last year, the ISD received 91 applications (certified and classified). During the same time frame this year - 506. 456% increase," Herl said in the tweet. "This is largely due to the passage of the 4DSW."

The new schedule will take effect in the 2023-24 school year.

School board members voted 6-1 in December 2022 to approve the four-day school week before a packed crowd at the district's headquarters building.

—

