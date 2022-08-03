Teachers at Hickman Mills C-1 Schools will get raises from tax levy increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teachers at Hickman Mills C-1 Schools will get a lot more money for not only themselves, but for school improvements.

The school district announced voters approved a no-tax-increase general obligation bond for $20 million dollars for school improvements with a 76.1% yes vote.

A 66.2% vote approved the 1.35 tax levy increase. The tax will also raise the HMC-1 salary scale to the top of all school districts in the area.

“This is a great day for South Kansas City,” Yaw Obeng, superintendent at Hickman Mills C-1 Schools, said. “The community made their voices heard and overwhelmingly said they want us to be the employer of choice for this area. Hickman Mills is striving for the top, and the community told us again that they are behind us.”

“This vote solidifies we will have the human and capital resources in place as we go toward the future we want.”

The tax levy will allow the district to increase salaries for all teachers and non-teaching staff.

The priority of the bond will be to address the district’s middle school redesign facilities plan, including the future goal of establishing two middle schools in the district.

—