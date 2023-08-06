Team USA fans set early alarms to attend World Cup watch party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dedicated U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team fans were up before the sun on Sunday to cheer on the team at the Kansas City Power and Light District.

Doors opened at 3 a.m. for the 4 a.m. watch party as Team USA took on Sweden.

“It is one of those things where it’s once every four years. It was very convenient last time, but we're like, '4 a.m. It’s win or go home,’" fan Tony Luebbert said. "So just walking in, seeing everyone else half awake and walking in here, coffees in hand, but also just being here at the excitement level. It's been fantastic.”

Being able to rally behind the USWNT brought fans together.

“Even though we're across the world, it's such a unifying experience for all of us to come and show support, even though it's 4 a.m.,” Kylie Noe said.

Team USA and Sweden were scoreless in regulation, leaving the fate of the game to the penalty shootout.

In the end, the USWNT was outscored 5-4, eliminating the U.S. from the World Cup for the first time before the semifinals.

The silence was loud as fans watched the final call and began filing out to head home.

Despite the loss, the crowd's passion for women’s soccer won't fade easily.

“It’s tough because the U.S. national team has been on the top, but at the same time, like when you invest in women's sports, everybody's gonna get better,” fan Olivia Weaver said. “It's tough to lose, but at the same time, it's great to see the sport grow and continue to be competitive.”

Kansas City-area soccer fans can look forward to 2026 when KC hosts the FIFA World Cup.