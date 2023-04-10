‘Teammates’ eager to help make Kansas City shine during NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, rain delayed a half day of set-up work on the National WWI Museum and Memorial Lawn for the NFL Draft Experience.

The NFL and Kansas City, Missouri, have a huge undertaking to build an NFL Draft set, stage, tent and attractions.

While the bones are beginning to set up, these next two weeks will be full of transformation.

Roadblocks must come first in order to move in all of the pieces that will put Kansas City on the big stage starting April 27.

But this requires transforming KCMO into something like the past NFL Drafts sites in Nashville, Cleveland and Las Vegas, packed with people and their favorite teams.

Some have chosen to not only go to the NFL Draft but be a part of it as well.

The NFL has partnered with "teammates," who are volunteers.

“I think it’s going to be the most beautiful backdrop the NFL Draft has ever had,” said Amy Regan, an NFL "teammate." “To be right in front of Union Station having people on the lawn, what a unique opportunity for the NFL Draft to have this space that’s so natural and built into the city be the platform where they can host an event. It’s going to highlight KC a lot and I hope people can travel in from other cities.”

Amy Regan knows what could help make it a success.

“The best weather, the best weather would be great to be outside all day, a sunny day with a lot of people who are out there bringing their kids to play games in the NFL draft zone,” Regan said.

The museum lawn will transform into an interactive draft experience for all ages.

“I did sign up for gameday activation and they were looking for high-energy people who wanted to be on their feet and that’s me!” she said. “I’m pretty excited to be a part of the draft experience and play football games, is what I think will be all day what I think is about to happen.”

Expect to see three days full of games, attractions and experiences to get people up and play—and it's all free.

“I want to make sure I’m the best volunteer there,e so I looked at videos from past drafts to make sure I know how the games work,” she said. “We will be going through an NFL draft training, so I know what we are doing. I want to have an advantage, so I know how the games work.”

The soggy start to Monday had many people headed for cover inside Crown Center.

Samantha Hutsell at Shop Local KC is the mall's newest tenant.

She’s had her eyes on the construction below and can only hope “for as much business as possible.”

“Being here in Crown Center has been pretty popping. It’s been more traffic than in the other locations. This is our third location and we are doing pretty well and my hope is that this keeps going,” she said.

A spokesperson for Crown Center parking garage says there will be a change during the NFL Draft, where upon entering the garage, you will need to pay first to park.

They say it’s best to plan ahead as they’re counting on an influx of visitors.

—