Teen girl at center of Houston Amber Alert located in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert issued out of the Houston area was located in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Hitchcock Police Department issued the Amber Alert for 13-year-old Leanna Willis.

Willis had been been missing since Friday, June 9, when she left her residence, the department said.

At the time, her family reported seeing an unknown man driving a silver Toyota Camry and believed she left with him.

On Thursday, Willis was located with a man at an apartment in KCMO around 5 p.m., a KCPD spokesperson said. Police say Willis is not related to the man.

The Hitchcock Police Department said it worked with the FBI in both Houston and Kansas and KCPD on the investigation.

Willis is in custody with the FBI until she can be retrieved by the Hitchcock Police Department and reunited with her parents.

No other information on the man she was with was immediately available. No word on any pending charges against the man.

