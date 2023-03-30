Watch Now
Teen girl hospitalized after being hit by Amtrak train in Independence

An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass.
Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 20:18:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen girl was hospitalized after being hit by an Amtrak train in Independence on Thursday afternoon.

According to Independence police, the girl was hit about 4:15 p.m. at Truman Road and Hardy Avenue.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the teen girl was on train tracks in the area when the collision occurred.

She was transported an area hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

Amtrak train 316 was heading to St. Louis at the time of the incident.

No crew members or passengers were injured.


