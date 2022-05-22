Teenager in critical condition after crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male teenager is in critical, but stable, condition, following a crash that took place Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The teenager was riding a red Coleman CC100X-mini-scooter at around 9:12 p.m. Saturday on northbound Wallace Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. Police say the scooter did not have any lights equipped and that it was dark outside at the time.

After failing to stop for a stop sign, a white Cadillac Deville struck the scooter on 93rd Street, police say.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. There were no other injuries in the accident.

KCPD says the driver of the Cadillac remained at the scene, and impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.