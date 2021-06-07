Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at KCK Parkwood Pool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager remains in critical condition after nearly drowning Saturday evening.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, the 13-year-old boy and two other kids climbed the fence of the Parkwood Pool, which was closed to the public, some time before 7 p.m.

The victim jumped into the deep end and resurfaced once, but was unable to come up when he went under again.

The other two children ran to a nearby Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department station while the victim’s brother tried to save him, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders took life-saving measures and the boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

He was still in critical condition as of Monday.

