Teens denied pool access to Lee’s Summit Waves after rental, city investigating incident

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The city of Lee's Summit is investigating why Summit Waves pool staff canceled a party that was paid for before it even got started.

Although the city is promising a full refund, the family behind the party is more interested in receiving answers.

“I was just in disbelief that this was happening,” LeyShon Evans said of what was supposed to be her sons 15-year-old Noah and 17-year-old Isaiah Evans' pool party.

Noah and Isaiah are online YouTube personalities with more than 60,000 followers.

“I was hoping to have fun with my friends before we start school again, to end the summer,” Noah Evans said.

The brothers' parents were on board with the party, too.

“This is their money,” said Chris Evans, father.

The teens claim they reserved a full facility rental and paid in person a month in advance.

A contract was signed stating the party would host less than 250 teenagers for two hours.

“The contract was $2,021,” Chris Evans said.

Both boys invited their friends.

“These are boys with 3.8 GPAs, 4.0 GPAs, some going to the University of Missouri, star athletes at Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West,” Chris Evans said.

Another invoice proves they rented additional private security. But when Noah and Isaiah arrived Saturday, they were told they couldn't come in as their event was canceled.

“She says to us that this event doesn’t represent Lee’s Summit Waves and we are uncomfortable having you here,” Chris Evans said.

Video from the conversation outside the park began to circulate on social media.

“I saw his (Isaiah) eyes and he was tearing up, and the embarrassment,” LeyShon Evans said.

Cheryl Nash with the Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department tells KSHB 41 News a full investigation into the incident is underway.

She says the administration plans to figure out what happened and what caused the problem. To do so, she says this includes speaking with the Evans family.

More information is set to be released Monday, according to Nash.

In an attempt to move forward, the Evans teens helped host the Kansas City People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

“For us, it’s a huge teachable moment for my sons and friends to be leaders,” Chris Evans said.

