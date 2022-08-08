Summit Waves cites ‘social media posts,’ expected crowd size for canceling teens’ party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after canceling a party at Summit Waves organized by two teenagers, Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation issued a statement Monday it nixed the party planned for Saturday evening over concerns the event would be too big for its staff to handle.

Lee’s Summit Parks and Rec Administrator Joe Snook said in a statement it “became aware of social media posts advertising the event, This raised serious concerns about the safety of party guests and the possibility the event would grow beyond the capacity of staff.”

Chris Evans is the father of the boys — Noah, 15, and Isaiah, 17 — who organized the event. The brothers are YouTube personalities.

Chris Evans said he spoke with Snook on Monday morning, adding that the event was canceled “before anyone showed up” in reaction to Summit Waves’ statement.

The family has contacted a lawyer.

Summit Waves said it tried to reach out to the Evans family before the party.

“After multiple attempts to reach the renter in advance of the event to discuss safety concerns, a connection was not made until the hours leading up to the event,” Summit Waves continued. “At that point, the only recourse was to cancel the event. Despite the cancellation, approximately 500 teens arrived in the Summit Waves parking lot.

“Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation is committed to ensuring the safety of all patrons and will continue to work with the renter.”

The contract to rent out Summit Waves was for 250 people, but Chris Evans said the family had rented extra security and planned to limit the number of people allowed inside to 250.

“After 250, nobody could get in,” Chris Evans said. “We didn’t have keys to the door to just come in and do what we wanted.”