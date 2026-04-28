Temporary closure of I-70 entrance, exit ramps at N. 110th Street begins May 4 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Interstate 70 entrance and exit ramps at N. 110th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, will close for about 90 days as construction continues on a nearby Buc-ee's.

Improvements to the ramps and overpass bridge will begin Monday, May 4.

Buc-ee's said the work will focus on the bridge structure and the bridge's road; the entrance and exit ramps will be widened; and new traffic signals will be installed.

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Advance warning signs of the upcoming closures were posted Monday, April 27.

Detour signs will also be posted.

"We recognize the importance of the N. 110th Street/I-70 Interchange to the community, particularly given the proximity to the Kansas Speedway, the Hollywood Casino, and Sporting Park," Jeff Madalo, Buc-ee's general counsel, said in a news release. "In coordination with the Unified Government, KDOT, and KTA, we received approval of plans designed to minimize the duration of traffic disruption in the area. We will continue to work closely with the Unified Government and Cleveland Construction to ensure the ramps and overpass are fully reopened in advance of upcoming local events.”

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