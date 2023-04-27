Temporary flight restrictions issued for areas around NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A temporary flight restriction will be in effect during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, city officials announced Wednesday.

The restriction applies for two nautical miles surrounding the area of the NFL Draft.

Any non-commercial pilots without a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration will be in violation of the restriction if they're flying or operating an aircraft or unmanned aerial vehicle in the area.

Violators of the restrictions will be federally prosecuted, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

