Tenants at northeast Kansas City apartment win agreement to stay after being told to pay double rent or leave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tenants at an apartment complex in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, who were told last month they must pay a much higher rent or leave, won an agreement to remain at the property without a rent increase.

Residents in the apartments on the corner of 146 N Lawn in KCMO's historic northeast neighborhood said they are living in questionable conditions, but when new owners of the property began much-needed renovations, they were told their rent would double, or they must leave. Some residents told KSHB 41 News that they wanted to stay at the building — but couldn't afford the hike in rent.

"If I want to stay, I'm supposed to pay $1,000 month," tenant Rose Desir said. "That's too much money."

Now, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, reached a two-year agreement with the building's owners, according to KC Tenants. Tenants at the building will continue to pay $400 per month, and will be guaranteed relocation to comparable units on the same property, while the city will pay $450 per unit.

Additionally, the rent will not increase during the two-year agreement period, no tenants will be evicted unless due to defensible circumstances, mail service will be guaranteed, no arbitrary fees will be charged and a health inspection must be passed for all rented units, according to KC Tenants.

"This agreement represents the first time that the City has proactively intervened in a displacement of this kind, playing a critical role in stabilizing housing for eight tenant households," KC Tenants said in a statement.

