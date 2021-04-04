Texas man in serious condition after Wyandotte County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Wyandotte County.

David Warren Burns III, of Fort Worth, Texas, was on westbound Interstate 70 in the right lane, when the vehicle exited the roadway to the right, hit a guardrail and went down an embankment, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

From there, the vehicle hit a sign and post, flipping upside down and landing on the ramp from Interstate 435 southbound to I-70.

Burns, 39, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.