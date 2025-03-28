'Thank God': KCK neighborhood worried by overnight triple shooting, relieved no one died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department recovered around 100 shell casings from a triple shooting overnight near S. 16th Street and Ridge Avenue.

Police told KSHB 41 they found three men with gunshot wounds, one inside of a vehicle and two in the street. None of the victims were killed.

The men went to the hospital. KCKPD said potential suspects left the crime scene.

KSHB 41 spent time in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon and saw the aftermath of the shooting.

Some homes and vehicles had bullet holes.

KSHB 41 Maria Calbillo on the phone with KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva.

Maria Calbillo was in her kitchen when the shots were fired.

She said, "Boom, boom, boom. Cuando yo estaba en mi cocina. Entonces ya en eso ya oí una persona que gritaba y no escuché muy bien, pero decía que ayudara."

KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva was on the phone translating interviews from the neighbors.

Calbillo described hearing the shots and possible shouts for help.

She said she'd never heard anything like it.

Calbillo said, "Incluso yo no podía dormir, ya me vine dormiendo yo como a la 1:30. De lo que sentía mi estómago que no podía."

The violence made her sick to her stomach. It was hard for her to fall asleep.

Across the street from her, the patio window of a duplex was shot out.

KSHB 41 A man who lives near S. 16th St. and Ridge Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas showed KSHB 41 where a bullet struck his vehicle after an overnight shooting.

Her neighbor, Jorge Deleon, showed KSHB 41 bullet holes in his car and damage to his mother's vehicle.

Deleon said, "Yo estaba pues acostado ya de en mi cama de la nada se escuchó un como choque que fue del imp acto que le dieron a la camioneta jeep que está ahi. Y al mismo momento del del choque, como que el mismo carro regresó y pues ya empezó la balacera. Sí tardó buen rato, como unos unos cinco minutos."

He was lying in bed when he heard it happen.

After his mom's truck was hit by someone they think was involved in the shooting, Deleon said they heard gunshots for five minutes.

Deleon said didn't notice the bullet holes in his car until his boss pointed them out at work.

However, gunshots are no surprise to him. Deleon said he knows it's dangerous, but people are always shooting in the air.

He still didn't expect a shooting of this magnitude by his house.

KSHB 41 Jorge Deleon heard the shooting from inside of his home. He speaks with KSBH 41's Alyssa Jackson and Fernanda Silva.

The property damage up and down the street revealed how deadly the shooting could have been.

Calbillo said, "Ojalá y no vuelva a pasar otra vez."

While Cabillo reflected on a scary night, she said she hopes this doesn't happen again.

A few doors down, Deleon is leaning on his faith.

"Pues gracias a Dios no nos pasó nada a nosotros y a familiares de aquí cerca, pero pues son cosas de que tienden a pasar. Normalmente, hay que estar encomendados a Dios y. Y pues ni modo vivir confiados de que pase lo que pase tarde o temprano, todos tenemos un destino."

He said there's nothing they can do but live and trust God.

As of Thursday night, KCKPD said they haven't made any arrests.

