Thank you, Kansas City | Fill the Fridge raises money for Harvesters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back for its 11th year, KSHB/KMCI and the Harvesters Community Food Network partnered for yet another successful effort to raise money for food for Kansas City families in need.

This year’s event featured a multi-day digital fundraiser on KSHB.com, the KSHB 41 app and social media, and was in partnership with Harvesters.

In 2023, Kansas Citians raised $13,788 that will go toward local families.

The total amount raised included a $5,000 gift from KSHB 41, 38 The Spot and the Scripps Family Fund.

We want to thank our viewers for making a difference in this community by assisting Harvesters Community Food Bank.

