Thanksgiving turkey prices fluctuate as shoppers prepare for holiday meal deals

KANSAS CITY, MO — If you haven't already hit the grocery store aisles for your Thanksgiving shopping, be prepared for some fluctuating poultry prices. The tip from experts this year is compare your deals.

At Hy-Vee, the grocery store chain is offering a $30 Thanksgiving meal deal that includes a frozen turkey, green beans, one-step potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, jarred gravy, half pie from the bakery, brown and serve rolls, and stuffing mix.

"I think especially at Hy Vee, we're looking for just value. I know our customers are as well. And so just trying to find, you know, stretch that dollar a little bit further. And just providing, you know, our Hy Vee brand is amazing, but also you can get this affordable, delicious, quality meal," Karla Quandt said.

We confirmed the $30 or less price by ringing up the items, but that price only shows up if you stick to the store-brand turkey no more than 12 pounds. Hy-Vee's deal at the register showed 97 cents per pound.

You'll likely see reports that turkeys will cost more this Thanksgiving. A Purdue University analysis states wholesale turkey prices are up 75% compared to October 2024.

The American Farm Bureau says the U.S. turkey flock is the lowest in nearly 40 years because of bird flu. In 1996, the country-wide flock was around 303 million. This year, it is down 36% from that number, at 195 million turkeys raised.

KSHB 41 News asked a Concordia, Missouri turkey grower what he's experienced locally. Being a small scale operation — he said it pays to be local.

"We're not experiencing, really, any difference. You know, I think you see basic just supply and demand when it comes to, like, more industrial, commercial-raised turkeys…that's one advantage we have of being, you know, smaller, is we don't have… we're not as disrupted by some of those overall prices," John Cox said, owner of David's Pasture.

Cox said more people each year are searching for local, sustainably raised turkeys to be their dinner's centerpiece. They did increase their prices this year, but he said it is due to the local demand.

Purdue University's analysis tracks with a Wells Fargo report — Wells Fargo saying retail turkey price estimates are down 3.7% from a year ago. But at the end of the day, it's up to the retailer to decide what it will charge you at checkout.

Wholesale turkey prices were 94 cents a pound last year — this year, Purdue University's analysis said they're around $1.71.

