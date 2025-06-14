'That's not our fault': West Bottoms business owners fight massive property assessment increases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Business owners in Kansas City's West Bottoms are facing property assessment increases of up to 555%, which they fear could potentially force some to close their doors if solutions aren't found.

Sean Rielley, a third-generation business owner with proud Kansas City roots, saw his building assessed at a 555% increase, shifting his tax estimate from around $4,000 to over $26,000.

"Over $22,000 I've got to come up with," Rielley said.

The dramatic increase has left him concerned about the future of small businesses in the area.

"I'm very concerned that's going to put a lot of small businesses here in the Bottoms out of business," Rielley said.

Steve Routh, another West Bottoms business owner, experienced a 350% spike in his property assessment, increasing his tax estimate by more than $25,000.

"If we want to remain a viable city, we've got to treat the people that are paying the bills respectfully," Routh said. "You're going to get small businesses to the point where they're not going to be able to operate."

The business owners met with Jackson County officials on Friday to discuss potential solutions, including a cap on commercial property increases, similar to what the county implemented for residential properties this year.

When asked about the high commercial assessment values, a spokesperson for the assessor's office said there are times when assessed values haven't kept pace with actual market trends.

The spokesperson for the assessor's office also said fair market values are always its goal and that they encourage business owners to utilize the appeal window, something both Rielley and Routh have already done.

"Well, that's not our fault. That's not my fault. That's on you," Rielley said.

Despite the financial pressure, Rielley remains committed to his neighborhood.

"When people say, 'Well, you can sell.' You know, Kansas City, Missouri, is my home. West Bottoms is my home," Rielley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—