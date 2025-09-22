‘The behavior data certainly speaks to us,’ Olathe transitions elementary school to alternative learning

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Westview elementary in Olathe will soon have a brand-new purpose. They’ll close the school next year to make way for a new program to help kids who need more support than their home school can provide.

The school board voted in August to close the school. They hope Westview Elementary’s building will be the missing piece for students facing serious emotional and behavioral challenges.

KSHB Westview Elementary School

“We are designing a K-8 alternative program, really targeted intervention for our students that are having extreme behavior and social emotional needs,” said Dr. Liz Harrison, Assistant Superintendent of Olathe Elementary Schools.

Harrison says the district chose Westview because the need to serve to serve students in crisis was greater than the enrollment at the school.

“When we looked at the behavior data, the number of students that had 10 or more office managed behaviors in a year that told us there's a need,” said Dr. Harrison.

KSHB Dr. Liz Harrison, Assistant Superintendent of Olathe Elementary Schools

Since April, 23 kindergartners across the district have had more than 10 behavior incidents. Total, there are 83 students in grades K through 8 with a total of 10 or more.

At a school board meeting, Dr. Harrison and Dr. Jill Smith identified that these are students who’ve tried every tool and support available at their home schools — and still need more.

“The behavior data certainly speaks to us a lot,” said Dr. Jill Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Olathe Elementary Schools.

KSHB Dr. Jill Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Olathe Elementary Schools

The alternative program will be about 45 days of regular classroom instruction but with specialized behavioral support and a focus on reintegration.

“Our goal is that they're there a short time,” said Dr. Harrison.“We want them to stay on track with their peers.”

Hiring will begin this Spring and the district is working on a new name and transportation plans for students who need this program to succeed.

“As a parent, there's nothing harder than when your kid is struggling,” said Dr. Harrison. “This program would be an opportunity for that child to receive the instruction and intervention they need to be able to come right back to their school and be successful.”

Westview will officially close at the end of this school year, and students will move to surrounding Olathe elementary schools.

The alternative program is set to launch in the fall of 2026.