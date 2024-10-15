The clock is ticking for Kansas voter registration

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Tuesday marks three weeks until the November presidential election. It’s also the final day to register to vote in Kansas.

You can register by mail, online, or at your local election office.

Johnson County is recommending people check their status before registering. If you’re already registered, they say to review your status by today’s deadline.

Andy Hyland from the Johnson County Election Office told us that as of last weekend, the county has more than 475,000 registered. That’s 10,000 more than the August primary.

If you live in Missouri, the deadline to register was last week.

Kansas City’s election board says voter registration is up a little this election cycle. They told us Monday that their registration was around 230,000 and counting.

Wyandotte and Johnson counties early voting begins Saturday, October 19. In Missouri, no excuse voting begins October 22.

Visit your county’s website for more voting information.