The Dubliner KC in Power and Light District to close after 10-year lease

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday marked the final day of business for The Dubliner KC located in the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Owner Ryan Haverty told KSHB 41 News they signed a 10-year lease in March 2012 and tonight was their last call.

“[It's] The end of a legendary bar,” Amber Freeman, a customer at the Dubliner KC said. “Jameson, Irish car bombs, they had a great band over there.”

Other customers KSHB 41 talked to were also sad to hear the business was closing.

“I’m feeling a little melancholy and sad today,” Pauly Leetz said. “I’m good friends with the owner and they are closing their doors today.”

Dubliner's regulars and bartenders were there to bid goodbye.

“I’ve been coming here for 10 years, I work downtown [and] it’s always a good place to see friends,” Leetz said.

Leetz said many were there for the big moments.

“[The] World series parade, the super bowl parade, players and thousands of Kansas Citians celebrating as one," he said.

From the Royals winning the world series, to Liverpool scoring big, to St. Patrick’s Day, it was those events that drew thousands of people.

However, Leetz said it’s really the local foot traffic who have made it the heartbeat.

“People know your name and they greet you with a smile,” Leetz said.

Haverty said there are no plans to move anywhere else just yet, now that their lease is up.

KSHB 41 News reached out to a Kansas City Power and Light spokesperson on any potential new tenants but did not hear back before publication of this story.

—