The Evergy Plaza Lights to shine through February 19, 2023

Tyler Navas
Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri
Posted at 11:42 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 00:42:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Evergy Plaza Lights will keep on shining in 2023 through January and into February.

You can enjoy the famous light display through February 19.

The lights were to be turned off on January 8, according to a news release from the Country Club Plaza.

There also are suggestions on which places offer the best spots to get that perfect picture.

Those include Neptune Courtyard at West 47th Street and Wornall Road, but there's hardly anywhere in the area where a memorable photo can't be taken.

