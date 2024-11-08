'The fans are completely in it': KC Current fans excited to witness historic playoff game

KANSAS CITY, MO — It's a huge weekend for KC Current fans this weekend, as the team heads to the first game of postseason.

"Kansas City is going to be like the women's soccer hub and it's going to be like amazing to see, to get that publicity, to get the stadium showed off on a national level," said fan William Johnson.

This year marks many accolades for the women in red and teal, but also for many of the fans.

“I'm glad that the stadium exists, the training facility, and all the accolades that they're getting, so they can feel the success and the payoff from all the work they put in. And I'm glad that my girls can see it, so they know that there's a fair opportunity that exist out there for them as well," said Johnson.

For many fans, it's more than just the atmosphere, it's the work the team is also doing off the field.

“Their drive, their commitment to each other, KC Current player Temwa Shawinga said in an interview during this season, I'm making a name for myself, but I'm not making a name by myself.. think what they have to realize is that statement doesn't just apply to her teammates, to all females and young girls aspiring to be future female athletes," said fan Jennifer Secor.

The Secor's who have been attending games with their daughters said supporting the Current is unlike any other.

“CPKC is a vibe. It is just so fun, so energetic. The fans are completely in it, completely committed," said Secor.

This weekend fans will be pulling out all of the teal and red as the Current faces the North Carolina Courage, in hopes for a championship here at home.

“The championship is going to be hosted here in Kansas City, so it wouldn't be any better team to be here and win it right here in Kansas City. I think that they have a high chance," said Johnson.

Game kickoff is at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

