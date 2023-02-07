The flavor and history of Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale, Arizona, is buzzing ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“You’re constantly running about making sure that guests like you from KC are going to have the time of their lives,” said Danielle Dutsch, administrator of the Glendale Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Whether you’re in the entertainment district or another local place, Paul King. Recreation Administrator of the City of Glendale, says wants you to explore.

“Saguaro Ranch Park historic area in the award-winning rose garden - that's just coming into bloom now," he said. "The history of this ranch is amazing. It started out as a 640-acre working ranch homesteaded for 25 cents an acre if you can believe that, in 1886.”

When you walk into Ceretta’s Candy Company you immediately smell half a decade of history. The small, family-owned confectionery is also making history to this day.

“A white chocolate line that is actually the same exact line that they ran in the I Love Lucy episode where the chocolates are coming off the line and falling on the ground and they're shoving them in their mouth,” Vice President Anthony Ceretta showed off.

In honor of Super Bowl LVII, there’s a 500-pound, 9-foot-tall solid milk chocolate football on display in the store.

If you’re in the mood for lunch, Ajo Al’s, another family-owned spot in the city, has you covered almost as well as their signature dish.

“Pollo con queso,” general manager of its Arrowhead location, Michaela Plumley, shared. “That’s going to be a chicken chimi. It has melted jalapeño cream cheese on it. Then some cheddar cheese on top. Then you have your Spanish rice and your refried beans.”

You read that right, there’s a delicious Mexican restaurant nicknamed Arrowhead in the same city where the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs Kingdom is hoping to bring the spirit of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to the big game on Sunday.