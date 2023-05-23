The Golden Scoop ice cream shop to open 2nd Overland Park location

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Golden Scoop, the Overland Park ice cream shop that is giving people with disabilities the opportunity to enter the workforce, wants to add a second location.

Its 95th and Nall location first opened in 2021 and gave Pat Chapman and Charlie Nulton a shot at being a super scooper, where they are tasked with making coffee, handing out ice cream and working the register.

“I like to make them (people) happy and give them love,” Chapman said, when asked what his favorite part of being a super scooper was.

15 employees work at The Golden Scoop's current location and a second location would allow the store to hire an additional 25 people with disabilities. The store said it gets inquiries on a weekly basis from people seeking work, especially in May when graduation season is in full swing.

"All of our super scoopers are growing immensely,” said Ronnell Bell, shift manager at the Golden Scoop.

For co-owner Lindsay Krumbholz, the need to create additional opportunities continues, which is why said she wants to open a second location come fall. The store would be located off 103rd and U.S. 69 Highway, but the team needs still needs $100,000 to make it happen.

"We receive emails weekly, especially this time of year as graduates are graduating from the 18 to 21 year old program and they're looking for opportunities,” Krumbholz said. "We have people from across the country come in and just say we heard about you and we wanted to come in and support you.”

To support The Golden Scoop, you can come out to its current location to make a monetary donation or by contacting the business directly.

