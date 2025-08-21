‘The hope is always that the overdose rates go down,’ Free Narcan from Independence to stop overdose deaths

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Health Department is giving out free Narcan this week. They’ve done distribution weeks for a few years now as they try to reduce opioid overdoses.

Free Narcan from Independence to stop overdose deaths

The difference Narcan can make in the moment that someone is suffering an overdose is life or death. The Independence Fire Department started keeping Narcan on emergency vehicles, they’ve seen a decrease in overdose calls. It went from 99 in 2023 to 62 in 2024.

However, Terrell Sage, an Independence Health Epidemiologist,wants more community members to carry it because it can help save someone before first responders even arrive.

KSHB Terrell Sage

“You never use Narcan on yourself, but you want to have it in situations where someone might have an opioid related overdose,” said Sage. “A common example is actually with prescription medications, if someone who's been given an opioid for pain mediation accidentally takes too many pills, they can have an overdose.”

Narcan is nearly $50 for two doses, so it’s not in everyone's price range. Sage says giving it out for free means a wider reach and hopefully keeping the number of overdose deaths on the decline.

“I would like if the opioid overdose rates decrease to the point where we don't feel that we have to do out these multiple events. We still always plan to have it at the Independence Health Department as much as possible, but the hope is always that the overdose rates go down,” said Sage.

There are three more distribution events this week:

