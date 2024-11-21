'The impact is significant': City Union Mission needs your help to stock of their annual Christmas Store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Union Mission is gearing up to spread joy through its annual Christmas Store.

The store is an event that has become a tradition for the shelter.

“We know that Christmas is always a time that's struggling for those that are homeless and trying to make the ends meet for their budget.," Executive Director Terry Megli said. "And we, City Union Mission have been doing Christmas for nearly 100 years."

The store allows those experiencing homelessness to shop for free gifts.

The store's mission this year is to continue supporting those in their program and families who have graduated from their program.

“We're refocusing our store on families and individuals who are on our current programs and those that have actually launched out of homelessness, and so we want to help continue to help them with their support since they're on that journey of transformation," Megli said.

The Mission is asking for the community to help stock the store and volunteer their time to make this year’s event memorable for all.

“We would love the generous Kansas City community to continue to help support giving that Christmas cheer and be able to let people know, especially the children, that they are still loved and cared for," said Megli.

There are several ways your can help:



Amazon Wish List

Bringing donations to their warehouse at 1700 E. 8th Street, Kansas City, Mo.

Make a monetary donation through City Union Mission website or volunteer at the store.

“The impact is significant because we don't want any child that's gone through our programs with their families to not get a Christmas gift on Christmas morning and that’s very important," said Megli.

The Christmas Store will open on December 9 and run through December 16.

You can find more information of the Christmas store on their website.

__

