The KC Air Show dazzles crowds at New Century

Jordan Betts
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 13:18:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Air Show is back this year!

Saturday is opening day for the air show at New Century.

Organizers expect 50,000 people to attend this weekends events.

Officials said the great weather and incredible lineup of talented performers caused a larger than normal turnout as they opened the gates this morning. They have taken corrective measures to ensure shorter lines and efficient, continuous bus access to the Air Show.

They will advise guests of any further changes with updates on their website https://kcairshow.org/ and Facebook https://facebook.com/KCAirShow/.

The main headline is the Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th anniversary.

The show runs on the 3rd and 4th.

Organizers said "The 2021 KC Air Show will take flight July 3-4, 2021 at New Center Air Center and will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels along with a star-studded lineup of performers. All tickets or special seating/parting that was purchased for the September 2020 show will be honored at the 2021 show."

