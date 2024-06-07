KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar Art in the Loop program kicks off June 12.

This is the 11th year for the project, which showcases photography, painting, digitized illustrations and other forms of artwork.

This year, artists were prompted to respond to the Spanish word "convivencia" and channel their interpretation in their art.

"Convivencia is a shared life with others that is a constant practice, effort, negotiation, and joint achievement while recognizing friction or opposing energy," the KC Streetcar shared in a release.

A panel selected 22 visual and performing artists from over 100 applicants to participate.

Artists works will be displayed at KC Streetcar stops and on one Streetcar vehicle between June and November.

You can find images of each installation online at Art in the Loop.

