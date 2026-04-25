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The National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado in Kearney, Missouri; EF1 tornado in Stanberry, Missouri

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Jake Weller/KSHB
Damage from Thursday's EF0 tornado in Kearney, Missouri, is shown Friday.
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stanberry tornado.jpeg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather service released its damage survey Friday evening confirming tornadoes Thursday night in Clay and Gentry counties in Missouri.

Survey crews determined an EF0 tornado struck Kearney, Missouri, at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, traveling a path of 1.13 miles.

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NWS reported the tornado touched down on the south side of town near 19th Street and Regency Drive. It then went east-northeast across Highway 33 and ended near East 14th Street and Stonecrest Drive, per NWS.

The EF0 had an estimated peak wind speed of 85 mph and a maximum path width of 100 yards.

NWS crews also confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Stanberry, Missouri, in Gentry County on Thursday.

The EF1 reached an estimated maximum wind speed of 110 mph, traveling a path of 4.31 miles.

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The tornado had a maximum path width 100 yards.

It touched down around 7:58 p.m. on the northwest side of Stanberry, traveled east-northeast, crossed U.S. 136 and ended near the intersection of U.S. 136 and State Highway F, according to NWS.

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