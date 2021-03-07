Menu

The National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for Kansas City metro

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the Kansas City Metro.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 14:39:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the Kansas City metro Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The NWS said fire danger is very high because of warm and breezy weather conditions.

According to the NWS people should avoid outdoor burning, ensure trailer chains aren't dragging, properly extinguish cigarette butts and avoid any equipment which could spark.

The Overland Park Fire Department also asked people to suspend all burning permits today because the warm, dry and windy conditions could cause fire to spread quickly.

