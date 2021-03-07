The National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the Kansas City metro Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be a warm and breezy day...good for a lot of outdoor activities but, burning will not be one of them! Avoid all burning today as fire danger is very high and a Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon through 6PM. pic.twitter.com/sBFY7naGxP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 7, 2021

The NWS said fire danger is very high because of warm and breezy weather conditions.

According to the NWS people should avoid outdoor burning, ensure trailer chains aren't dragging, properly extinguish cigarette butts and avoid any equipment which could spark.

The Overland Park Fire Department also asked people to suspend all burning permits today because the warm, dry and windy conditions could cause fire to spread quickly.