The Salvation Army Children's Shelter near Midtown will close in April 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Salvation Army Children’s Shelter near Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, will close on April 4, 2022.

Changes in federal legislation to observe a “Family First” model led to the shelter’s decision to close.

These changes reduced shelter stays from 30 days to 14 days. Thus, the shelter had to “re-evaluate the mission and relevance of The Children’s Shelter,” according to a Salvation Army release.

Ultimately, the shelter decided it would be best to cease residential operations.

“We always endeavor to be good stewards for every dollar that is entrusted to us to maintain our programs in this community,” said Major Kelly Collins, divisional commander of The Salvation Army’s Kansas and Western Missouri Division. “The Salvation Army is committed to providing quality services in the most impactful way.”

The release states that the transition time frame provides plenty of time to notify community partners, as well as the state of Missouri.

During the transition, the location will remain available for emergency shelter.

Moving forward, The Salvation Army plans to “identify, develop, fund, and create policies for a new program dedicated to providing critically necessary services to the children and families of Kansas City.”

“This only strengthens our commitment to the children in our community,” Collins said. “We know there are still many ways we can touch their lives with new and improved programs that meet the ever-evolving needs of Kansas City’s youngest generation.”

Since the shelter opened in 1981, it has served 9,600 children.